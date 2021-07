A Massachusetts man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly groping a 13-year-old girl at a family activity center and amusement park in Connecticut. Daniel Perreault, 49, stands accused of one count of risk of injury to a minor via illicit sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16, one count of sexual assault in the fourth degree and one count of breach of the peace in the second degree over an alleged incident that occurred at Sonny’s Place in Somers, Connecticut, late Saturday night.