Ben Casparius, of Westport and UConn, selected by Los Angeles Dodgers in fifth round of MLB draft
UConn junior starting pitcher Ben Casparius, a former Staples High standout, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday. Casparius, taken 162nd by the defending World Series champions, is the second Connecticut native drafted. East Catholic Frank Mozzicato of Ellington was the seventh overall pick by the Kansas City Royals.www.dailydodgers.com
