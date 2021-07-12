Ben Casparius, of Westport and UConn, selected by Los Angeles Dodgers in fifth round of MLB draft

FIRST-HALF REVIEW HOW THEY GOT HERE: On April 5 in Oakland, the Dodgers beat the A's, 10-3, with a lineup that included Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. That was the fifth game of the season and the Dodgers haven't had that group together in the same lineup for a single game since. The starting rotation that was eight deep in spring training has been depleted with Dustin May lost for the season (Tommy John surgery), Clayton Kershaw on the injured list and ...