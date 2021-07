SAN FRANCISCO -- You can't get to the Dodgers in the late innings if you're not even within shouting distance in the late innings. The Giants fell behind big early and got blown out in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park, falling 8-0 a night after a thrilling late win. Their NL West lead was cut to two games, with David Price set to face Johnny Cueto in Thursday's series finale. On top of all that, they potentially lost Buster Posey to an injury.