Baseball

Dodgers draft UConn RHP Ben Casparius in the fifth round, 162nd overall

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their fifth round pick (No. overall), the Dodgers selected right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius from UConn. For the Dodgers, it was their fourth consecutive pitcher drafted to start the draft.

