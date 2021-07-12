Cancel
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers Still Favorites To Repeat As World Series Champions

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a tight divisional race heading into the MLB All-Star break, sitting behind the San Francisco Giants and ahead of the San Diego Padres a little more than halfway through the season. However, oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com still believe the defending champions are in solid position to repeat, keeping them as the +350 favorites on the 2021 World Series odds despite experiencing some struggles in the first half (how sports betting wor...

#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This massive trade package could land two Cubs stars

Fans knew something along these lines had to happen. It was unclear who it’d be with, but the Los Angeles Dodgers simply needed to show they were willing to be aggressive before the Friday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Now we have a telling indicator president of baseball operations Andrew...
MLBTrue Blue LA

David Price has spoken with Andrew Friedman about acquiring a certain player

David Price knows a thing or two about being traded. Three different times in his career he’s been part of mega-deals, as he’s been traded by the Rays, Tigers and Red Sox. Now, as he has his fifth home of his big-league career, Price will be staying put as the trade deadline comes and passes. With a lot of questions looming in regards to what the Dodgers could potentially do at the deadline, Price said that he’s had conversations with Andrew Friedman, specifically about a player he’d like to see end up in Dodger blue.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster

July 11: Pitcher Edwin Uceta was placed on the injured list, and outfielder Zach Reks was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. July 10: Pitcher Jimmy Nelson was placed on the injured list, and pitcher Alex Vesia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. July 8: Pitcher Darien Nuñez was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and pitcher Mitch White was optioned.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers: First Half Review and What’s Next

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the All-Star break in style with a walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game was a microcosm of the Dodgers’ season so far, where they started the game with just one run but then scored six runs over the last two innings to overwhelm their opponent and capture the victory.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Draft: All 19 Los Angeles Dodgers Picks

Coming off their first World Series title since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers did not make their first selection in the 2021 MLB Draft until overall pick No. 29, which they used on Maddux Bruns out of UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Alabama. It marked the first time the team took...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers possible landing spot for Cole Hamels

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to reach the postseason, they are in need of help in the rotation. Trevor Bauer is on administrative leave as he is being investigated regarding domestic violence claims. Dustin May is lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Clayton Kershaw is sidelined with forearm inflammation, and there has yet to be any indication as to how long he will be sidelined for. The Dodgers need help in the rotation.
Springdale, ARKHBS

Har-Ber High grad signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber High School grad Adam Scoggins is headed to La La Land!. The left-handed pitcher spent two seasons at Crowder College then Oral Roberts before inking with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an undrafted free agent this week. At ORU, Scoggins ranked third on the team in...
MLBchatsports.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Deadline Targets: Starting Pitchers

As the calendar gets closer to the MLB trade deadline on July 30, the Los Angeles Dodgers will likely be active in all areas of the market. Their main targets, with only three active starters and a depleted bullpen, will be to acquire pitching, starters or relievers, according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
MLBdodgersnation.com

Dodgers: Several Experts Predict RHP Jon Gray to Los Angeles

It’s all but guaranteed right now that the Dodgers will be going after an arm before the trade deadline. Andrew Friedman basically confirmed that getting a starter was front of mind for the, heading into the final 2 weeks. But the biggest question right now is which pitcher that will be.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Rumors: Los Angeles Reportedly Considering RHP Ian Kennedy

The Dodgers front office has been pretty quiet leading up to the trade deadline. Generally pretty tight-lipped about players they’re interested in, Andrew Friedman and his team have made sure to not let much slip. But it’s also no secret that they are after quality arms. Los Angeles is pitching...

