Khalid Debuts “New Normal” at Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Launch
New Mexico isn’t new to space-related events, but since yesterday the state can add another one to the list. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic launched yesterday in Truth Or Consequences, NM. During the live-stream event hosted by Stephen Colbert, El Paso’s own Kahlid performed his new song “New Normal.” El Paso, TX, is only a few hours from Truth or Consequences, so it seems like a good fit to feature an artist from the Borderland.music.mxdwn.com
