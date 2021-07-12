Cancel
Wareham, MA

‘It means so much’: Lost dog tag returned to family after being pulled from sand on Wareham beach

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man with a metal detector made an incredible find on Little Harbor Beach in Wareham — a missing military ID dog tag from decades ago.

The tags belonged to Richard “The Thermometer Man” Porter, who passed away two years ago and, after a little research, the man who found it was able to get in touch with Porter’s grandson, Daniel Minkle.

“He found my grandfather’s dog tags from the Air Force,” said Minkle. “He was in the Air Force 70 years ago.”

Minkle said he is glad he returned that man’s call.

“To get something back like this, it means so much, it was an amazing, amazing phone call,” he said.

Though his family never knew the tag was missing, he said they are happy to have the piece of family history back where it belongs.

“It’s one of those things, it’s definitely him checking in on us,” Minkle said. “If that’s not a hello then I don’t know what is.”

The tags will now hang in a special place.

“I plan to put them on a chain and hang them from the mirror in my truck or in my house and cherish it,” he explained. “He’s looking down very happy that this is happening for us.”

Minkle said he hopes to properly thank the man with a free meal when his new kitchen and brewery open up.

