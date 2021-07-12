One person injured when semi flips onto its side near Alda
Alda, Neb. — A Nevada man was injured Friday night when a semi that encountered strong winds from a thunderstorm flipped over on its side in the median and on the inside lane of westbound I-80. Hall County Deputies were called to mile marker 308, or about 3 miles west of Alda, at 10:34 p.m. 60 year old Joseph Presta of Reno, Nevada, who was a passenger in the semi, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by the Grand Island Ambulance. The driver of the semi, 32 year old Alexandro Ortiz of Sparks, Nevada was not injured.ruralradio.com
Comments / 0