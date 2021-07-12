One person injured when semi flips onto its side near Alda

Alda, Neb. — A Nevada man was injured Friday night when a semi that encountered strong winds from a thunderstorm flipped over on its side in the median and on the inside lane of westbound I-80. Hall County Deputies were called to mile marker 308, or about 3 miles west of Alda, at 10:34 p.m. 60 year old Joseph Presta of Reno, Nevada, who was a passenger in the semi, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by the Grand Island Ambulance. The driver of the semi, 32 year old Alexandro Ortiz of Sparks, Nevada was not injured.