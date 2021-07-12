Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cecil County in northeastern Maryland * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Blake, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH