Watch the Trailer for the Demonic Folklore Horror KANDISHA – Coming to Shudder July 22nd
From Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for the cult hits INSIDE and LIVID, comes the Demonic Folklore Horror KANDISHA – Coming to Shudder July 22nd!. It’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.www.wearemoviegeeks.com
