Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Morgan, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Jefferson; Morgan; Putnam; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TALIAFERRO JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN...WASHINGTON...EASTERN PUTNAM BALDWIN...HANCOCK...GLASCOCK...WARREN AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT At 701 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Plant Harlee Branch to Warthen to near Moxley, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Milledgeville, Eatonton, Sandersville, Greensboro, Louisville, Warrenton, Sparta, Gibson, Wrens, Wadley, Davisboro, Tennille, Stapleton, Bartow, White Plains, Siloam, Avera, Norwood, Mitchell and Buckhead. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH