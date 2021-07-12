White Sox Select Tommy Sommer in the 10th round (305th overall)
To end Day 2 of the MLB Draft, the White Sox drafted their eighth pitcher of the day, picking Indiana University lefty Tommy Sommer in the 10th round. The 6´4´´ junior was Indiana’s Friday night starter, finishing with a 4.60 ERA, 1.483 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 62 2⁄3 innings. He struck out 10 batters over eight shutout innings in his first start of the season against Minnesota to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors, but also had a couple of rough outings during the year. Sommer only lasted 2 1⁄3 innings in each of his final two starts, as walks plagued him.www.southsidesox.com
