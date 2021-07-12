White Sox Select Tommy Sommer in the 10th round (305th overall)

The White Sox will take on the Twins for the second time today in another seven-inning matchup. José Berríos, who will start for the Twins, enters this game with a 3.48 ERA, 4.15 xERA, 3.41 FIP, and 2.3 fWAR. This is the third time this month that José Berríos will face the White Sox. On July 1, Berríos allowed four runs (three earned) on 10 hits in five innings. His game score was only 32 that game, and the White Sox went on to win by a score of 8-5. Berríos pitched much better on July 6, when he allowed only two runs (one earned) in seven innings, striking out 10. His game score was excellent (76), but the White Sox won that game, 4-1.