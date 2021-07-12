Sulfate Turpentine Market to Witness Stunning Growth to Generate Massive Revenue | DRT, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise

Sulfate turpentine is used extensively in the chemicals industry, is obtained as a by-product of the kraft, or sulfate, the process of cooking wood pulp in the course of the manufacture of kraft paper. Wood turpentine is obtained by the steam distillation of dead, shredded bits of pine wood, while gum turpentine results from the distillation of the exudate of the living pine tree obtained by tapping. Crude turpentine obtained from the living pine by tapping typically contains sixty-five percent gum rosin and eighteen percent gum turpentine. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into alpha pinene, beta pinene, delta 3 carene, camphene, and limonene.