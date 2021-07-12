1 Dead, 5 Hurt in Early Morning Shooting

A person is dead and five others are injured in a shooting that happened in El Paso before sunrise yesterday. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies answered the shots fired call around a quarter after three a.m. yesterday in the desert near the Socorro Activities Complex on Joe Battle Boulevard. The deputies found a 21-year old man already died at the scene. The other five people injured were seriously hurt although so far no other information on their current status has been provided. No arrests have been made.