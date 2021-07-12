Rock Wool Insulation Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain, Thermafiber

Rock wool insulation produces from the volcanic rock at a temperature of around 1,600Â°C. Afterward, it is spun into a package of wool. It is bound together by means of resins and oils, to give the material waterproof qualities. Rockwool insulation is generally used in the building and construction industry as fire protection and sound insulation. It can be used in the walls, the roof, and the floors. Growing demand for mineral wool-based insulation products in residential and commercial buildings and demand for heat insulation for industrial applications are driving the growth of the market. According to research by the Harvard School of Public Health, about 45 million residences in the United States were found to be living in under-insulated conditions, which represents a huge opportunity for insulation in the country.