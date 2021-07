In another look back at when things weren't rotten, let us turn to the 1977 season. Danny Murtaugh retired as the Pirates' manager following their second-place finish in 1976 and passed away, aged 59, after years of health issues, before the year was out. Meanwhile, in Oakland, Chuck Tanner had just managed the A's to a close second in the AL West. At the time of his hiring a year earlier, A's owner Charlie Finley had believed that the Chicago White Sox still owed Tanner his ChiSox salary through 1978. But when the league office ruled that Bill Veeck's obligations were at an end due to Tanner taking the Oakland job, Finley decided he couldn't afford Tanner's services any longer.