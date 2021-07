It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that “Gone” would become a country chart-topper in July of 2021. It was an anomaly that superstar Dierks Bentley would even pick a song that he hadn’t co-written himself to record, much less release as a single. But having Nicolle Galyon’s name attached to the song as a writer might have seemed like a good omen. Galyon, BMI’s songwriter of the year for 2019, has had other No. 1 hits ranging from Miranda Lambert’s “Automatic” to Dan + Shay’s crossover smash “Tequila,” and Blake Shelton recently prefaced his first new album in years with a hit of hers, “Minimum Wage.” In the end, “Gone” came and went, to No. 1.