McFarlands initiate children’s activities, Pathway of Hope programs at Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties

Editor's note: This story has been edited. The McFarlands and service social worker June Welch are meeting at the Anadarko location twice a month, not twice a week as previously reported.

The Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties has two new leaders, Lieutenants Bobby and Crystal McFarland.

The couple hit the ground running at the Chickasha location. They took the helm on June 27 and started teaching vacation bible school on July 12.

Providing structured fun for local youth is a priority for the McFarlands. In September, the Salvation Army will provide an after school program similar to boy and girl scouts. Kids will earn badges for learning different skills. While Bobby said he looks forward to teaching things like making a tent, more day-to-day life skills will be on the itinerary as well. The McFarlands said activities are taught alongside Christian values.

The children will learn how to create a well-balanced meal and create a budget for those items. In a related activity, the fellowship hall will be transformed into a grocery store with pretend money and coupons. Kids will also learn culinary basics, just to familiarize them with home cooking.

The kids can then take this knowledge home.

“It gives them something to talk about afterwards. It brings families together,” Bobby said.

The program also provides a free meal to the children who attend.

“For some families there is a food need that people don’t realize. So for us to take just one meal a week off their hands,” Crystal said, “That’s a relief for a lot of families.”

The McFarlands are also expanding their efforts into Anadarko. They are particularly excited about the Pathway of Hope program, which they hope to kick off in the upcoming months.

Right now, appointments take place at the Anadarko location twice a month, by appointment only. So far, the McFarlands, along with their social service worker, June Welch, have spoken to five Anadarko families. They hope to increase the frequency of these meetings when it is feasible.

Bethel Baptist Church provided a space for the McFarlands to conduct meetings.

The goal of Pathway of Hope aims to help families break the cycle of poverty by learning to create effective resumes, budgets as well as what skills are needed to work towards more goals for their families.

“We’re trying to not just put bandaids on situations,” Crystal said.

The McFarlands said there are a lot of reasons families get trapped in the cycle of poverty, whether they were born into it or because of life circumstances, such as the pandemic.

The McFarlands said they expect there will be a lot of families turning to Angel Tree this year in order to provide their children with Christmas presents. Even with the stimulus checks, there are families experiencing financial shortfalls due to job loss and children being home more than ever, Crystal said.

The McFarlands said they are grateful to the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties’ previous officers for building the organization to what it is today.

According to a news release, the McFarlands come to Chickasha from Evangeline Booth College, where they have been training to become Officers in the Salvation Army. They met at a Business Leadership Institute training event at the Salvation Army Campgrounds in 2017. They married at the same location one year later. They have two children, Robert III, age 13, and Emma, age 9. The family enjoys reading, movies, playing board games, hiking and exploring, the release said.

The Salvation Army location in Chickasha at 2402 S. 16th St. holds a worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m.

To learn more about the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo County programs or to make a donation, call 405-224-5647 or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/salarmychickasha.