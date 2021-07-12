Cancel
Jada Pinkett Smith debuts shaved head

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith has shaved her head. The 49-year-old actress revealed that she decided to cut off all her hair after her daughter Willow encouraged her because it was “time to let go”. Willow first posted the picture on her Instagram page and wrote: “a gift is pure when it...

rolling out
rolling out

Duane Martin joins Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk

Duane Martin continues to make his Hollywood rebound and has just signed an overall deal with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Productions for scripted and unscripted content. Martin currently stars in the Spectrum Original series “L.A.’s Finest” along with Gabrielle Union in the Bad Boys movie television spin-off which is currently streaming on Netflix.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Gabrielle Union Shares A New Summer Chop And Flaunts Her Natural Curls

“So, I did a thing 🤗” The actress states in an Instagram post on Friday revealing a gorgeous new do’. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” All smiles and a pop of red lipstick, Union looked stunning as she showed off her TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) revealing her natural curls. This is not the first time Union has let us into her natural hair journey.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Willow Smith says she 'felt a lot of pressure' when she was growing up to 'do right by' her parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith felt 'a lot of pressure' to 'do right by' her parents. The 20-year-old singer and actress is the daughter of stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and after raising to fame herself with her hit single Whip My Hair when she was just 10, Willow has now admitted she felt pressure to be as loved by the public as her parents.
Relationshipsrnbphilly.com

Twitter Goes Off About Issa Rae’s Secret Wedding!

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot, and Twitter is going off about how well kept of a secret it was. Fans don’t wehrter to be mad because they didn’t know or applaud her because of her ability to have a private and healthy life.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Get Matching Buzz Cuts

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter, Willow, are rocking a bold new look. Jada revealed on Instagram on Monday that she shaved her head, showing off her and Willow's matching buzz cuts. Jada, 49, said she was inspired by 20-year-old Willow and was looking forward to turning 50 in September.
MusicVice

Willow Smith: “Right now, my career is on 10 but my life is in chaos”

"I really do feel everything, and it's very fitting for this moment!" Willow Smith yells into her phone as she drives through Malibu, California, just days after releasing her fourth solo album, Lately I Feel Everything. "I'm just so happy that it's all happening with a project that I'm so proud of and that I put so much work into," the 20-year-old multihyphenate says. The body of work, produced in tandem with Tyler Cole, features 11 tracks of nostalgic collaborations with Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker, Cherry Glazerr, Tierra Whack, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and 00s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, who Willow first direct messaged on Instagram as a fan. The album found an audience immediately online.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth Is So Damn Impressive

Things we can all agree on: Tiffany Haddish is a hilarious genius who should be a millionaire. Which…she is! Tiffany became household-name levels of A-list when she starred in Girls Trip alongside Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah—but she’s been acting forever, hustling hard to land roles even when she was “homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt.” And now Tiffany’s set to star in (and produce!) a biopic about Olympic Gold–winning track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, so I think we can all agree that an EGOT is In! Her! Future!
Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have discussed marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have discussed marriage. The longtime friends started dating late last year and pals have revealed that the 42-year-old reality TV star and the 45-year-old drummer are “head over heels” for each other. A source told E! News: “They are head over heels and never experienced...

