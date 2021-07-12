Jada Pinkett Smith debuts shaved head

"I really do feel everything, and it's very fitting for this moment!" Willow Smith yells into her phone as she drives through Malibu, California, just days after releasing her fourth solo album, Lately I Feel Everything. "I'm just so happy that it's all happening with a project that I'm so proud of and that I put so much work into," the 20-year-old multihyphenate says. The body of work, produced in tandem with Tyler Cole, features 11 tracks of nostalgic collaborations with Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker, Cherry Glazerr, Tierra Whack, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and 00s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, who Willow first direct messaged on Instagram as a fan. The album found an audience immediately online.