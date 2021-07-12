Jacob Tamme hosts 11th annual Swings for Soldiers Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky tight end Jacob Tamme hosted the 11th annual Swings for Soldiers Classic Monday afternoon at the University Club of Lexington. Over the last decade, they have raised over $1,000,000 dollars for U.S. soldiers. Every year at the golf classic, the Tamme family is joined by friends, family, and many volunteers to help produce an amazing event that benefits a great organization – Homes For Our Troops.www.wkyt.com
Comments / 0