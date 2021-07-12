Nest Hello owners now have one less reason to open the actual Nest app
Controlling all of your various smart home gadgets can be tricky, but thankfully, Google's Home app acts as a single hub perfect for security cameras, robot vacuums, and RGB light bulbs. Google has been making several efforts to integrate its Nest hardware with Home, including killing off its legacy Wifi app last month. With a new update to Home, Nest Hello users can access even more controls without relying on any other app.www.androidpolice.com
