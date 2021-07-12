Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nest Hello owners now have one less reason to open the actual Nest app

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Controlling all of your various smart home gadgets can be tricky, but thankfully, Google's Home app acts as a single hub perfect for security cameras, robot vacuums, and RGB light bulbs. Google has been making several efforts to integrate its Nest hardware with Home, including killing off its legacy Wifi app last month. With a new update to Home, Nest Hello users can access even more controls without relying on any other app.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Security Camera#Robot#Nest Hello#Quiet Time#Google Home#The Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Security Cameras
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to scan a QR code on Android

Knowing how to scan a QR code on Android has become a crucial skill over the last 18 months with many restaurants, parking facilities, and other venues adopting the code blocks. Why? Because it's an easy method to link customers to a website or app without forcing them to type in a long URL.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Help! How do I turn off my iPhone?

You'd think it would be easy to turn off your iPhone, right? Just press that power button, and job done. Except that button you think is a power button -- presumably because you press it to turn the iPhone on -- is not a power button but a "side button."
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Chrome OS is getting a new wallpaper app with Material You vibes

Personalizing your Chromebook's desktop is key to spicing up your device with a modern, fresh look. With Google's attractive selection of stock backgrounds (that you can download here), it's easy to find a wallpaper that matches your style — as long as you don't mind dealing with its mediocre wallpaper-selection interface. For years, choosing a background has been a bit of a drag thanks to awkward sorting and confusingly poor performance. That may soon be over, as Google is rebuilding its wallpaper picker from the ground up.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Samsung video low-key previews the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Watch4 in action

It's an open secret that Samsung is on the cusp of launching its newest hardware. Both new foldables and new smartwatches from the company have leaked out multiple times, showing off refreshes for the Galaxy Z-series and new Wear OS-equipped smartwatches. Not looking to be left out of the fun, Samsung has decided to tease new hardware all on its own, as a new YouTube video shows off some upcoming gadgets in style.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12 Beta 3 decorates the Pixel Launcher with Material You accents

Android 12 Beta 3 has a bunch of new Material You integrations for the platform's dynamic theming system, and nestled among them (which we're still digging through) is a tweak to the Pixel Launcher. It seems pretty buggy and inconsistent in our testing, and it has some UI implications that could make Google reconsider it, but individual items in the Pixel Launcher's long-press menus can now inherit multiple, separate colors according to your wallpaper and what's directly behind the individual buttons.
Technology9to5Google

Google Workspace accounts can now use Assistant on Nest Hubs, speakers

Back in March, Google made Assistant generally available for all enterprise accounts on Android. Workspace users will soon be able to use Google Assistant on the Nest Hub Max and other dedicated devices. On phones, Assistant is meant to help you accomplish work tasks like joining an ongoing video meeting,...
Technologyausdroid.net

How to tell if your Nest Hub is running Fuchsia OS

As Fuchsia OS rolls out to Nest Hub devices, there isn’t a noticeable difference in daily function which is impressive. One of the reasons that this is so impressive is that it’s a completely new OS designed from the ground up. For anyone wondering how to tell if a device...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12's face-based screen rotation is perfect for bedtime doomscrolling

Android 12 is shaping up to be all about the new Material You redesign and theming system. It's a hot look, but it's not all we're getting, and one of the cooler features to land in yesterday's release is the new face-based autorotation for the Pixel 4 and later. Once enabled, it harnesses not just the angle of your phone relative to the ground, but also your face's orientation. That means it considers how you're looking at your phone, not just what the accelerometer says, making it perfect for a bit of bedtime doomscrolling in portrait.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

5 REASONS YOU SHOULD HAVE DOCUMENT APP IN YOUR PHONE

5 REASONS YOU SHOULD HAVE DOCUMENT APP IN YOUR PHONE. There are apps on your phone that you think you won't need to use very often, so you don't have to install them, they're fine for using on a computer. But did you know, most of the risks come from thinking: I will never have such a situation. But life is not what we want it to be, there are still many cases that happen beyond our imagination. Therefore, do not despise applications that seem simple but extremely useful! Say there are books, tips have evidence, let's go through some reasons to install the document app on any phone!
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Pixel 4 XL owners now have an additional one year of warranty

If you own a Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone, there is some good news for you. The handset was released in 2019 which means that technically your warranty should already be up if you bought it back then when it first launched, but the good news is that Google is extending it by an additional year.
ElectronicsTechRadar

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 review

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 is an affordable way to control three appliances remotely without the need for separate smart plugs. Simple to use, it comes with two non-smart USB sockets, too, and integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. However, unlike TP-Link’s HS110, it doesn’t monitor energy consumption of any connected devices, nor does it support HomeKit.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The Android TV interface gets a long-overdue 4K upgrade

During the excitement of a new Android release, it's easy to forget that phones aren't the only things getting upgraded. While previous betas for the A12 version of Android TV were a bit underwhelming, the latest version includes something that users have been wanting for quite a while: a true 4K interface, to match all of those super-cheap 4K TVs on the market.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Google's latest Chromebook update is safe to install again, leaving the Chromebook Pixel stranded

This story was originally published . Patched update rolling out again, leaving the Chromebook Pixel in the dust. The latest incremental Chrome OS 91 update caused quite some woes, with far too many people reporting that their Chromebooks were locked up due to extremely high CPU usage. Google had to pull the update, causing more problems in the process, but it looks like now, it's finally solved the underlying issues. The incremental update is rolling out again, and everyone is happy — except for Chromebook Pixel users.
ElectronicsPhandroid

This renewed Nest WiFi 3-pack is a steal at $255

Google’s Nest WiFi is a great little mesh WiFi system that fits great in any home. This is thanks to its sleek looks that help it blend into your home without it being an eyesore, and if you have been considering upgrading your system to a mesh system, then there is some good news.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12 makes managing your trash files easier

Even though we're nearing platform stability, Android 12's latest beta still has a lot of new features to offer. Among them is a new way to access and empty your trash, previously only available through the pre-installed Files app. You can access your trash files via the Storage section in system settings now.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 spotted on Amazon with tentative dates and prices

The future of Android's smartwatch platform might very well hinge on the success or failure of the Galaxy Watch4, the first known model to use the new Samsung-infused version of Wear OS. So it's no surprise that fans of both Wear and Samsung's watch hardware are eager for any glimpse of the new gadgets. The latest one comes courtesy of mega-retailer Amazon, which posted surprisingly candid shots of the upcoming watches on its Canadian site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy