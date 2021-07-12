Branson Calls His Successful Space Flight ‘Magical’

Some say the flights by two billionaires to the edge of space are the beginning of a new era in space flight — the beginning of space tourism. First came Richard Branson who went up on July 11 in a large rocket plane designed and built by his company, Virgin Galactic. The rocket plane was lifted to an altitude of 50,000 feet by four-engine jet designed for the purpose. Then, like the X-15 of the 1950s, it was dropped and it’s rocket motor started, lifting it to an altitude of 53 miles. On return, it glided to a landing, like the space shuttle, on a runway. By U. S. Air Force criteria, any flight above 50 miles is considered a space flight. Branson carried three fellow space tourists with him in the rocket plane’s passenger compartment.