Branson Calls His Successful Space Flight ‘Magical’
Richard Branson is calling his successful flight to the edge of space the “experience of a lifetime.” The British billionaire and five crew mates soared into space early yesterday from the company’s launch site in the New Mexico desert on board his Virgin Galactic spaceplane. The 70-year-old Branson and his crew rocketed more than 50 miles above the Earth before gliding back safely to the runway at Spaceport America. The entire flight from takeoff to landing took about an hour. Virgin Galactic plans to start taking paying customers into space next year.kgrt.com
