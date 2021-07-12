Louisville men arraigned on gang-related charges in connection to Manslick Foodmart shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five men facing gang-related charges appeared in front of a Louisville judge for the first time Monday. Demetrius Wiley, Jacob Bell, Ramonto Underwood, Reginald Webster and Virgil Jackson are all charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property over $10,000, criminal mischief, failure to stop and render aid and fleeing police in the second degree.www.wdrb.com
Comments / 15