The decision by Oklahoma and Texas not to renew their grant of rights with the Big 12 and explore a move to the SEC has a chance to create a domino effect that could touch every college football conference and a good chunk of teams at the FBS level. The ACC is one of those leagues studying the landscape and weighing options during a time of massive uncertainty in college athletics. Whether or not the ACC expands to 15 or 16 members will depend on several factors. But one thing is clear: If the conference decides to add, West Virginia is a clear and obvious choice.