Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State To Add Housing-Dedicated Social Worker In University District

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
wosu.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State University will hire a full-time social worker to focus on housing issues in the University District along North High Street. The new position will work proactively to connect residents with social services, with special emphasis on outreach to those who don’t have housing or are housing insecure in the University District. The idea comes from an OSU Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being recommendation.

news.wosu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Mental Health#Homelessness#Osu#Southeast Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy