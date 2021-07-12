Ohio State To Add Housing-Dedicated Social Worker In University District
Ohio State University will hire a full-time social worker to focus on housing issues in the University District along North High Street. The new position will work proactively to connect residents with social services, with special emphasis on outreach to those who don’t have housing or are housing insecure in the University District. The idea comes from an OSU Task Force on Community Safety and Well-Being recommendation.news.wosu.org
