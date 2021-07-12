Bensonhurst Went Berserk Yesterday After Italy’s Football Win

Yesterday, as Italy defeated England to win the European championship, Italian Brooklyn headed for Caffè Sportivo on 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst. The entire block was cordoned off; a truck had been brought in, one of those flatbeds with giant video screens onboard, and hundreds of enthusiastic fans swarmed in to watch. New York’s photographer Konstantin Sergeyev was on the scene. It was, he says, mostly an Italian American (rather than Italian expat) crowd. “Mostly speaking English,” Sergeyev says, “but a good amount of Italian.” And there were cheerful foul-mouthed chants: “‘Fuck the queen’ was a big one. And ‘England, England, vaffancullo.’” A DJ was blasting techno remixes of old Italian songs. “Also ‘We Are the Champions’ — ironically, because it’s English.”