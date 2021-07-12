Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

North Dakotans hit the road, find higher gas prices

By AMY R. SISK
Bismarck Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakotans, like many Americans, are traveling more this summer than they did in 2020 and running into higher prices at the pump as the warm weather continues. Gasoline costs an average of $3.03 per gallon statewide, and it's higher in Bismarck at $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. Those prices have risen roughly 20 cents per gallon since Memorial Day weekend, and they could rise another 5 to 10 cents over the next month and a half before declining as they tend to do in the fall after the summer driving season ends, said Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Weather#North Dakotans#Americans#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy