Geary County, KS

No problems have been found with CVB Offices air quality

JC Post
JC Post
 16 days ago
Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano has confirmed that officials have learned unofficially that no air quality issues were found in the Montgomery Building where the Convention & Visitor's Bureau has been housed. "We're waiting on an official report. I did mention to the other commissioners that I feel that if there are no issues located with extensive testing that we've done that the CVB can move back into the Montgomery Building ( 222 West 6th Street ) but we will check with workman's comp and see what they say."

Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

State Treasurer to visit Junction City

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will speak at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City on Aug. 4th from 6-7 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Diana Dean with the Geary County Democrats confirmed Rogers will be able to answer questions from the public.
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Chamber officials hope to identify project in the near future

Quantum is the code name for a Junction City economic development project. Chamber of Commerce officials hope to tell more about it to the community in the near future, explained Chamber President Mickey Fornaro-Dean. "I can tell you that it is a very unique project. I can tell you that it is getting an awful lot of attention in our community from outside of our community. I'm really excited about being able to roll it out here in the next couple of months." That would involve explaining to the community what the project means and it's potential.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Director releases COVID-19 update

As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to become the predominant strain of the virus (over 80% of the cases in July), the CDC has come out with an updated list of recommendations to keep people safe and healthy. First, the best way to protect yourself and your...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Construction begins Wednesday on Trooper Drive

Construction work on Trooper Drive at Fort Riley will run from Wednesday to Aug. 16th. Fort Riley issued a social media statement acknowledging the headache this can cause for the community and they are actively planning ways to reduce traffic chokepoints. Leaders at Fort Riley are working within the limitations of funding, weather and time to continue to improve the community.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Hospital adjusts visitation policy

As the ongoing battle with COVID-19 changes and Geary Community Hospital continues to see the number of patients surge, hospital officials are adjusting the visitation policy. Effective immediately, patients seeking care in the Emergency Department will not be allowed to have any visitors. If a pediatric patient (under the age of 18) is seen in the Emergency Department, they are allowed one guardian.

