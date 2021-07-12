No problems have been found with CVB Offices air quality

Quantum is the code name for a Junction City economic development project. Chamber of Commerce officials hope to tell more about it to the community in the near future, explained Chamber President Mickey Fornaro-Dean. "I can tell you that it is a very unique project. I can tell you that it is getting an awful lot of attention in our community from outside of our community. I'm really excited about being able to roll it out here in the next couple of months." That would involve explaining to the community what the project means and it's potential.