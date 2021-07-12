No problems have been found with CVB Offices air quality
Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano has confirmed that officials have learned unofficially that no air quality issues were found in the Montgomery Building where the Convention & Visitor's Bureau has been housed. "We're waiting on an official report. I did mention to the other commissioners that I feel that if there are no issues located with extensive testing that we've done that the CVB can move back into the Montgomery Building ( 222 West 6th Street ) but we will check with workman's comp and see what they say."jcpost.com
