Atlanta United loses Mo Adams for 2-3 months
Atlanta United has lost another player to a long-term injury. The team announced on Monday that midfielder Mo Adams is expected to miss the next 2-3 months after sustaining an injury to his left quadriceps in last week’s 2-2 draw with Nashville. Adams, 24, was forced to leave last week’s game in the first half. It was his second start and third appearance this season. The central midfielders who remain and are healthy are Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdic and Tyler Wolff. However, Sosa will miss the next game against New England on Saturday because of yellow card accumulation.www.ajc.com
