NEW ULM — The Wanda Gag House Association invites chalk artists of all ages to enter its Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest on Saturday, July 24. “Buy” one or more sidewalk squares for $10 each. Bring your imagination and creativity! Create a fun, unique piece of art on a sidewalk square in front of the Wanda Gag House at 226 N. Washington St. in New Ulm. Contest begins at 10:30 a.m. with judging at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for best artwork: $10 for ages 10 and under; $20 for ages 11 to 18; $30 for age 18 and up; $40 for a family or group of three or more.