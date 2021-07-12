Cancel
Must Read Alaska

Bronson directive: No masks or vaccines required at muni facilities

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 16 days ago
Mayor Dave Bronson’s first day in office came with an executive directive that made good on one of his campaign promises: No more masks for employees or visitors are required at municipal facilities. And there will be no vaccination mandates for city employees.

“As COVID infection rates decrease and vaccination rates increase across Anchorage, it is time to re-open our businesses, community activities, and government operations. With hospital ICU beds usage down, and sufficient availability of ventilators to manage potential future COVID infections, we must start the process of returning Anchorage to the vibrant community we experienced prior to the pandemic,” his directive says.

“Effective today, mask mandates in all Municipality of Anchorage owned, leased, or used buildings is rescinded. While individuals may make personal choices to wear a mask as a protective health measure, masks will not be required to be worn b y anyone entering or while with a municipal facility. In addition, the Municipality of Anchorage will not require any employees, or applicants for city employment, to be vaccinated.”

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

