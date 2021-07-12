Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

How to watch the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game tonight (7/12/21): time, channel, stream

By Deb Kiner
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game that is part of the MLB’s All-Star schedule was played on Sunday at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. It will air on EPSN tonight after the Home Run Derby, which starts at 8 p.m. The broadcast of the game should start around 10 p.m.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
89K+
Followers
43K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinny Castilla
Person
Cc Sabathia
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Hunter Pence
Person
Jennie Finch
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Ross Butler
Person
Quavo
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#Epsn#The Home Run Derby#Espn#Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
World Series
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
PennLive.com

Nationals’ Strasburg to have season-ending neck surgery

PHILADELPHIA — Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday, ending another frustrating year for Washington’s 2019 World Series hero. The three-time All-Star right-hander felt discomfort after a 27-pitch bullpen session last week and saw a specialist on Monday. Strasburg, who is 1-2 with a...
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

Is Steelers’ Najee Harris stiff-arming the COVID-19 vaccine?

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. For Najee Harris and the Steelers, it’s all in the wrist. No, I’m not talking about the rookie running back’s ability to hold onto the football. These days, with the COVID-19 Delta variant surging, it’s all about the vaccine. And the NFL is imposing some strict new rules for unvaccinated players, who are being marked by those telltale yellow wristbands. While the Steelers are said to have an overall high rate of vaccinated players, Najee Harris was recently spotted wearing the wristband. It ignited a full-blown COVID vaccine conundrum in the Steel City. That’s because Harris is likely to be the headliner of this rebuilt Steelers’ offense -- not the 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who could be entering his final season. The Steelers are all-in on 2021 – a campaign literally riding on the broad shoulders and tree-trunk legs of Najee Harris. But not if the running back is grounded after contracting or even just testing positive for COVID. An unvaccinated Harris would have to isolate for at least 10 days and likely miss multiple games – and that’s for one positive COVID test. If things get really bad and the contagion spreads on the team, the Steelers could conceivably have to forfeit games under the NFL’s new policy. In other words, Najee Harris’ much-heralded debut season could go from being a Rookie of the Year candidate to a Steelers’ scapegoat in short order. That would be an ouch far greater than getting the shot. No wonder Najee’s vaccine status is being talked about in a big way, both in Pittsburgh and all across the NFL. We have it all for you in this stay safe edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bring Najee’s ‘will he or won’t he vax’ debate to life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy