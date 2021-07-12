How to watch the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game tonight (7/12/21): time, channel, stream

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. For Najee Harris and the Steelers, it’s all in the wrist. No, I’m not talking about the rookie running back’s ability to hold onto the football. These days, with the COVID-19 Delta variant surging, it’s all about the vaccine. And the NFL is imposing some strict new rules for unvaccinated players, who are being marked by those telltale yellow wristbands. While the Steelers are said to have an overall high rate of vaccinated players, Najee Harris was recently spotted wearing the wristband. It ignited a full-blown COVID vaccine conundrum in the Steel City. That’s because Harris is likely to be the headliner of this rebuilt Steelers’ offense -- not the 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who could be entering his final season. The Steelers are all-in on 2021 – a campaign literally riding on the broad shoulders and tree-trunk legs of Najee Harris. But not if the running back is grounded after contracting or even just testing positive for COVID. An unvaccinated Harris would have to isolate for at least 10 days and likely miss multiple games – and that’s for one positive COVID test. If things get really bad and the contagion spreads on the team, the Steelers could conceivably have to forfeit games under the NFL’s new policy. In other words, Najee Harris’ much-heralded debut season could go from being a Rookie of the Year candidate to a Steelers’ scapegoat in short order. That would be an ouch far greater than getting the shot. No wonder Najee’s vaccine status is being talked about in a big way, both in Pittsburgh and all across the NFL. We have it all for you in this stay safe edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bring Najee’s ‘will he or won’t he vax’ debate to life.