The Night Steven Seagal Opened for Sammy Hagar
Actor Steven Seagal and Sammy Hagar might seem like strange bedfellows, but they actually shared the stage for one night. Music-industry maverick Miles Copeland, of Police and I.R.S. Records fame, found himself unexpectedly in cahoots with Seagal after he reached out in search of a manager. “I took the call, almost out of curiosity because you know, it’s Steven Seagal!” Copeland said with a laugh during an exclusive interview with UCR. “You see him in the movies, and I knew he was a big star overseas. I was intrigued.”therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0