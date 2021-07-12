Cancel
Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Cannabis Company Over ‘Borat’ Weed Billboard

By TMZ
 15 days ago

Sacha Baron Cohen is pissed at a cannabis company he claims is plastering his “Borat” character on one of its giant billboards … and now he’s suing over it. The actor filed suit against Solar Therapeutics, alleges the company is using his famous persona to sell medical marijuana in Massachusetts … where Borat’s face appears on the advertisement, next to one of his trademark lines, “It’s nice.”

U.S. Politicswfav951.com

Sacha Baron Cohen Wins One Suit, Launches Another

Sacha Baron Cohen defeated yet another lawsuit from a subject he tricked. The latest is former Alabama Supreme Court justice Roy Moore, who lost a U.S. Senate race amid claims of sexual misconduct. Moore appeared on Who Is America?, Cohen’s show for Showtime, and was interviewed by an Israeli “Anti-Terrorism Expert” named “Gen. Erran Morad.”
CelebritiesNME

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ‘Who Is America?’ defamation lawsuit

Sacha Baron Cohen has officially beaten Roy Moore’s $95 million defamation lawsuit, a judge has confirmed. Moore had attempted to sue the Borat actor after appearing on the 2018 Showtime satire Who Is America?, hosted by Cohen, claiming he had been tricked into appearing in front of cameras. “Defendants have...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

US court dimisses defamation suit by Roy Moore against Sacha Baron Cohen

A US court on Tuesday dismissed a $95 million defamation lawsuit filed by Roy Moore, a former Alabama chief justice, against British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for his depiction of the politician in his show "Who is America." The court for the Southern District of New York threw the case out on grounds that Moore had signed a waiver before the interview with Baron Cohen, who was pretending to be an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who used what he claimed was a pedophile detection device invented by the Israeli army. During the satirical segment, the fake detector started beeping when Baron Cohen's character waved it near Moore. Moore had been expecting to receive a prize for his support of Israel. Moore lost a special election for the US Senate in 2017 after reports emerged that he had tried to seduce teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Some of the women accused him of sexual misconduct. Moore, who twice served as chief justice of Alabama's supreme court, denied the claims.
Massachusetts StateIndiana Gazette

Not nice: Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts cannabis dispensary

BOSTON (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston. The billboard for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of Borat’s catchphrases.
Somerset, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Somerset Cannabis Company Responds to $9 Million Borat Lawsuit

A Somerset cannabis company is taking a hit from actor Sacha Baron Cohen to the tune of a potential $9 million after using his likeness on a New Bedford billboard. Solar Therapeutics may be getting more attention than it bargained for after a lawsuit was filed yesterday by the actor that portrayed the title role of the Borat movies. Solar Therapeutics "took a gamble," according to Baron Cohen's legal team, when it put up the billboard in New Bedford. They said the cannabis company used his likeness to sell more marijuana in the hopes that no one from the actor's team would notice.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore loses Sacha Baron Cohen lawsuit

A federal court has thrown out the defamation lawsuit filed by Roy Moore, Alabama’s former chief justice, against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen today (13 July).Moore had been interviewed by Baron Cohen for his show Who Is America? under the pretence that he would receive an award for his support of Israel. Baron Cohen was in character as an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who claimed he had technology that would show whether Moore was a paedophile.In 2017, sexual misconduct allegations against Moore cropped during his U.S. Senate run, including accusations that he had pursued teenagers. Moore brought the suit against Baron...
Businessfoxbangor.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Offered $250k Gig as Vape Company Spokesperson

Sha’Carri Richardson is missing one golden opportunity at the Olympics, but that’s now opened the door to a very green opportunity … and yeah, that’s a double entendre. The good folks over at Dr. Dabber — a vaping org specializing in all things weed — have extended a cannabis-laced olive...
Celebritiestruthorfiction.com

Bic’s ‘Martha and Snoop’ Ad

AdvertisementsOn July 25 2021 the Facebook page “Cheerful Nihilism” shared an advertising meme, purportedly featuring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg for Bic lighters (captioned “nailed it”):. Text at the top read “Shoutout to the BIC marketing team for this one,” and an in-store display depicted Stewart and Snoop. On that...

