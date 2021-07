LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Tarzana couple became victims of a violent home invasion on Monday night as part of what the local family said is a trend of growing crime in the area. “It was the scariest day of my life,” resident Larisa Vinnitskaiy said. Vinnitskaiy was coming home from work when cameras caught multiple men moving toward her as soon as she opened her door. The armed men pushed her through the door and onto the floor and also attacked her husband who was inside watching television. “He said, ‘Lay face down, if you move your head I’m going to shoot your head,'”...