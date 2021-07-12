Villager with gun in golf cart arrested at Citizens First Bank

A 72-year-old Villager with a gun in his golf cart was arrested at Citizens First Bank. Scott Marsden, who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin, showed up at about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the bank branch at Colony Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A bank manager said the native of Rochester, N.Y. previously had been banned from the bank. The manager had time-stamped video surveillance showing Marsden in the bank on Monday morning, in spite of the ban, of which he had been served notice on Friday.