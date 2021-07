A new forest fire was spotted Sunday in the Scapegoat Wilderness, 20 miles north of Ovando, Montana. The Dry Cabin Fire was 10 acres at first glance and then grew to 50 acres within hours. As of Wednesday, July 14, the fire is 300 acres in size and is in heavy timber near other burned areas. Due to limited resources, the wilderness fire will be using local personnel, who will plan a long-duration plan with limited response. Other fires are being fought under a Full Suppression effort. Firefighting resources are being stretched thin early in this fire season.