Review: Dramatic Mood Swings Marked Grant Park Festival’s Weekend Program

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events begin to overtake the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.