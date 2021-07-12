Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Review: Dramatic Mood Swings Marked Grant Park Festival’s Weekend Program

By Bob Benenson
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic runs the gamut of moods, and the Grant Park Music Festival covered much of that ground just within the first three programs of its 2021 season. The Independence Day Salute (July 2 and 3) was abundant in flag-waving celebratory sentiment, with a side order of 1812 Overture bombast. The second program (July 7) provided the uplift in the form of the “March of Kings” 1st movement of Georges Bizet’s Suite No. 1 from L’Arlésienne, the dynamic piano virtuosity of Joyce Yang on Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, op. 16, and the galloping climax of Giaochino Rossini’s Overture from William Tell.

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
213
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Music#Millennium Park#Contemporary Music#Weekend Program#D Major#American#F Major#Latin#The Grant Park Chorus#The Grant Park Orchestra#German#Allegro Con
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Robert Schumann
Person
Johannes Brahms
Person
Clara Schumann
Person
Edvard Grieg
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Related
Grant Park, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Helluva Start, Modernist Middle and a Very Finnish Finish at Grant Park

Grant Park Music Festival Conductor Carlos Kalmar coyly hinted that the audience should expect the unexpected during his introduction to Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Major, Op. 82. Kalmar, at the first of two performances of the piece this past weekend, referred to its ending, relating what he was once told by a conductor friend from Finland, the homeland of Sibelius: Finnish conversations, even when warm and friendly, typically end abruptly.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Teatro Zinzanni Relaunches the Chicago Theater District With Fun, Fantasy and Food

“Of all the Spiegeltents in all the neighborhoods of Chicago, Cleopatra walks into Chef Caesar’s joint…”. starts the Teatro Zinzanni program, and I think that statement sets the stage (the circular stage) just as well as any. Because now you know if you go to see this dinner theater performance on the 12th floor at the Hotel Cambria, and enter the lush, reflective environment of a mirrored wooden Spiegeltent, there will be funny, there will be fantasy, and there will be food.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Ear Taxi Festival… Welcome Back!

When Third Coast Review started in 2016, I had had only limited exposure to Chicago’s contemporary classical music scene. My appreciation of our community received a massive jolt in October of that year when the Ear Taxi Festival showcased an amazingly robust and talented group of musicians during six full days of concerts, lectures, multimedia displays, and other activities. Held at many venues spread across the city, the festival’s 32 separate events included performances of music by 87 living Chicago composers, including the world premieres of 54 new works. Pulling this off required over 350 local musicians to perform in many different ensembles.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Durand Jones and the Indications Hit a High Note With “The Way That I Do”

Durand Jones and the Indications are only a couple of weeks from the release of their latest album Private Party. Their last two singles, “Witchoo” and “Love Work Will Work it Out” embodied the band’s old school sound perfectly. Full of boisterously good vocals from the entire band, with Durand Jones and Aaron Frazer taking the leads, and rhythms that just make you want to dance; it’s looking like Private Party is going to be incredible. Now with “The Way That I Do”, they pretty much solidified it.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Chicago Arts and Culture, Curated

It may be your father’s pop art, but the work shown in the new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art is still fresh and fun. The art that shocked the elite […]. It’s a ’20s Cocktail of Fun & Fashion in “Fallen Angels”. By Nancy S Bishop on December...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/8 and Beyond

Chicago is currently fully reopened and a new normal is now rapidly coming as in-person events begin to overtake the digital ones (having both as an option would be cool). However many venues will still want to operate at lower capacities, masks are still required for many, and social distancing is a must. As we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and if you’re still a little wary about it, support the local arts scenes we enjoy from home. Virtual events will continue to be highlighted and encouraged. But if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy