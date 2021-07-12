Hold state Rep. John Thompson accountable

Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, who accused a St. Paul police officer of making a stop based on race, has earned himself a whole lot of scrutiny. Thompson recently stood outside the governor's residence during a rally to remember Philando Castile and complained that he had been profiled by a St. Paul police sergeant for "driving while Black." St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell takes such accusations seriously, so he reviewed body worn camera footage from the incident himself. It was, he said in a Facebook post, a "by the books" traffic stop.