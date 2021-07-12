Cancel
Carmel, IN

At the table with Anna: Flight Burger

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna’s take: I was very surprised at how incredible Flight Burger’s burgers are. There is a plethora of burger joints across Hamilton County and, after a while, they all sort of taste the same to me, but Flight Burger was different. First, you can order a full-sized burger or get a flight of burgers, similar to how breweries offer flights of beer. The flights are made with 3 ounces of Wagyu beef, so they’re still bigger than your average slider and definitely a decent sized meal for only $11.99. Flight Burger only uses Wagyu beef, but the owners don’t charge more for that option. All regular burgers on the menu are $8.99 or less, which is an incredible deal. For someone who usually doesn’t eat a lot at each meal, I personally liked that it’s less expensive with the option to add sides and a drink for $2.99. I would suggest trying the onion rings because Flight Burger has perfected them so when you take a bite, the onion doesn’t slide out leaving you with the batter. Each bite is crispy goodness with the translucent onion in the middle. The mozzarella sticks also are incredible – large enough that I jokingly called them “mozzarella logs,” and they’re delicious. In my burger flight, I tried the Western Burger with bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and an onion ring; the Greek Lamb Burger with lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion; and the Fire Burger, with Cajun seasoning, habanero aioli, lettuce, grilled jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. I paired it with a flight of beer.

