Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith debuts shaved head

KXLY
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith has shaved her head. The 49-year-old actress revealed that she decided to cut off all her hair after her daughter Willow encouraged her because it was “time to let go”. Willow first posted the picture on her Instagram page and wrote: “a gift is pure when it...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 8

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Turkey#Alcohol#Vodka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Willow Smith says she 'felt a lot of pressure' when she was growing up to 'do right by' her parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith felt 'a lot of pressure' to 'do right by' her parents. The 20-year-old singer and actress is the daughter of stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and after raising to fame herself with her hit single Whip My Hair when she was just 10, Willow has now admitted she felt pressure to be as loved by the public as her parents.
Beauty & FashionKXLY

Willow Smith excited by new skincare

Willow Smith gets “super excited” by face wash. The 20-year-old singer has a “pretty simple” skin care regime but loves trying out new products and incorporating them into her daily routine. She told Allure: “I have a pretty simple skin-care routine, but I love different products. I get super excited...
MusicElite Daily

Willow Just Made "Whip My Hair" Punk By Shaving Her Head Mid-Concert

Willow Smith just showed the world exactly how punk rock she is. Celebrating the release of her album Lately I Feel Everything, she graced the stage with a rock version of her breakout single “Whip My Hair.” The wild performance culminated in Willow Smith shaving her head during the “Whip My Hair” jam sesh, and she didn’t even break a sweat or miss a note while she kept the music rolling.
Hair CareNYLON

A Shaved Head is Summer 2021’s Hottest Hair Trend

The women’s buzz cut has had a rocky recent past. There’s arguably no more drastic and irreversible hair choice than shaving your head and it’s almost always viewed as more than just a haircut. During Britney Spear’s public (and justified) meltdown in 2007, people saw the shaving of her head as a representation of her instability. At the start of the pandemic, a buzz cut became a symbol of a person whose isolation might have pushed them to the edge or a shedding of bad energy.
GolfPosted by
People

Tiger Woods Teaches Jada Pinkett Smith How to Golf in Miniseries Filmed Day Before His Rollover Car Crash

The first episode of the series Tiger Woods filmed the day before his rollover car crash in California earlier this year has been released. Golf Digest's A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons features Woods teaching other celebrities the game, including Jada Pinkett Smith, David Spade and Dwyane Wade. The entire four-part miniseries was filmed in February the day before Woods' accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, a message at the beginning of the premiere episode says.
MusicVice

Willow Smith: “Right now, my career is on 10 but my life is in chaos”

"I really do feel everything, and it's very fitting for this moment!" Willow Smith yells into her phone as she drives through Malibu, California, just days after releasing her fourth solo album, Lately I Feel Everything. "I'm just so happy that it's all happening with a project that I'm so proud of and that I put so much work into," the 20-year-old multihyphenate says. The body of work, produced in tandem with Tyler Cole, features 11 tracks of nostalgic collaborations with Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker, Cherry Glazerr, Tierra Whack, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and 00s pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, who Willow first direct messaged on Instagram as a fan. The album found an audience immediately online.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Gabrielle Union Shares A New Summer Chop And Flaunts Her Natural Curls

“So, I did a thing 🤗” The actress states in an Instagram post on Friday revealing a gorgeous new do’. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new.” All smiles and a pop of red lipstick, Union looked stunning as she showed off her TWA (Teeny Weeny Afro) revealing her natural curls. This is not the first time Union has let us into her natural hair journey.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Can’t Deal With Gabrielle Union’s New PDA Instagrams With Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are making hearts melt across the internet thanks to their recent Instagrams. Earlier this week, the 48-year-old Bring It On actress posted the world's cutest snapshots of herself with her hubby on Instagram. In the pictures, Gabrielle is all smiles sitting on steps with the 39-year-old former NBA star as they watch their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, who is off camera, "be fearless and live her best life." What's more, Gabrielle set her location for the pictures as "Pure Joy."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Gets Married To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

Issa Rae is officially a married woman. This weekend, the Insecure star got married to her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in a secret celebration in France. She broke the news with some stunning photos on Instagram. "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," joked the superstar actress in...

Comments / 8

Community Policy