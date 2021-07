After a summer filled with COVID-19 protocols, temperature checks, limited number of players allowed in workouts. In summer 2021, yeah, we talkin’ bout practice. “Really appreciate getting back to normal and doing things how we used to do them. For instance, you coming out to schools to do interviews as opposed to me sitting on my back porch getting on a computer. It’s a lot different and definitely a lot more enjoyable,” East Hamilton head coach Grant Reynolds said.