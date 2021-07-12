Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sunny and dry morning for everyone! It may not stay that way all day though. Click and watch the forecast video for details. We saw another round of heavy rainfall once again today. But it cleared out enough to give us a nice sunset tonight. We will be partly cloudy tonight with a chance for isolated showers. We do expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours most days this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we see, will determine how high our temps climb. When we see showers, it will drop our temperatures temporarily. There is an upper level low over Missouri, and the impulses rotating around it have been keeping us with higher than normal rain chances. The forecast is calling for that upper level low to lift north over the Great Lakes area, taking the rainy pattern with it. This weekend looks like we could finally see some hotter and less wet conditions. We will still see the chance for scattered showers and storms, but they will be more of a pop-up type.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Forecast Wesley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 7/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! As we round out the last week of July temperatures will warm up before a change to our weather pattern arrives sometime on Sunday. With an abundant amount of moisture still present in the atmosphere, a few pop up showers can’t be ruled out completely throughout the day today. Highest chance with be along and south of I-40 this afternoon but overall coverage is low and chances are limited. Heat and humidity will still be a concern so if you find yourself outside for heat or pleasure, take those heat safety precautions! Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade and don’t forget about those furry friends either! Air temperatures will top out in the upper 90s and low 100s again, similar to what we saw yesterday. Heat indices over 100 degrees are expected across most of the area today.
EnvironmentWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

There is a heat advisory in effect for all of South Mississippi until 7 PM this evening. It is going to be hot and humid again today before we see some rain popping up. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100°. We do expect a little more coverage with the rain this afternoon and into the evening, so your evening commute could be a damp one. Not everyone will see rain. It does look like more people than the past couple of days will see rain and a few thunderstorms. Some storms will produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rain chances diminish tonight, and it will remain warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. Thursday’s temperatures will soar quickly. We will see hit and miss showers and storms. We’ll warm up into the low 90s by the afternoon. Rain chances will be a little lower by Friday and Saturday, but it’s going to be hotter. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: taxing heat wave

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Please drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and check on neighbors as a sweltering high pressure cell broils the Cape Fear Region over the next three days. Wednesday: 50% odds for a drenching shower or electric storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s to near...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Drier weather will return in a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today was a bit drier thanks to drier air above us, this made it more difficult for rain to develop. Though a few showers and storms could form late this afternoon and possibly even this evening. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will feel much warmer with heat indices well above 80 degrees in most areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy