Watch: Potential second round steal Isaiah Todd's NBA Draft Combine Interview

By Ryan Chapman
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 16 days ago

While Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga stole the show on the G League Ignite, forward Isaiah Todd put in an intriguing body of work off the bench.

In 15 games of action, Todd averaged 12.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and drained 36.1 percent of his attempts from 3-point range.

If Todd could continue to become more consistent, his skillset could translate into him becoming of the second round steals in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Once one of the top college recruits in the country, the 6-foot-10 forward opted to join the G League development program instead of pursuing college basketball.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently own three second round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, slotted at pick No. 34, No. 36 and No. 55.

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

