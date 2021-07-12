Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 658 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monsey to Butler to near Hopatcong, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Paterson, Wayne, New City, West Milford, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Caldwell, Nyack, Sloatsburg and Hawthorne. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH