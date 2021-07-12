Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD...CALCASIEU...ALLEN PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grant to near West Orange. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Orange, Vidor, Bridge City, Westlake, West Orange, Vinton, Kinder, Oberlin, Fenton, Reeves, Dry Creek, Moss Bluff, De Quincy, Ragley, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Starks, Mittie and Lunita.alerts.weather.gov
