Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Green River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Green River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SUBLETTE COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles southeast of Marbleton, or 16 miles southeast of Big Piney, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. The wind gusts may occur well ahead of any rain that may fall from this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Sublette County.alerts.weather.gov
