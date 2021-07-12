Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gloucester; Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Salem County in southern New Jersey * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots. An additional 1 to 3 inches is possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Wilmington, Newark, Glassboro, Pennsville, Pitman, Clayton, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Penns Grove, and Salem. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 18.