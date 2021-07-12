Cancel
Hockley County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hockley by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hockley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN HOCKLEY COUNTY At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over western Hockley County producing heavy rainfall. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Levelland and Opdyke West. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hockley, TX
County
Hockley County, TX
City
Levelland, TX
