Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Northeastern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Deptford, Voorhees, West Deptford, Glassboro and Lindenwold. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 4. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 18 and 39. Interstate 676 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 40 and 44.